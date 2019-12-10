BroadwayHD Tributes Andrew Lloyd Webber in Honor of New CATS Movie

As audiences prepare for Cats to leap into theaters this December, BroadwayHD, the premiere streaming service for live theater, has pulled together a playlist for the month which honors its famed composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber. The specially curated list is sure to jog your "memory", taking viewers back to some of his beloved and critically acclaimed productions.

From the video capture of the stage production of Cats, starring Broadway legend Elaine Paige, to Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, BroadwayHD presents hours of exciting theater celebrating the esteemed productions from Andrew Lloyd Webber. Here is a rundown of some of the shows you can check out:

Cats

One of the longest-running hits in the history of Broadway and the West End, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats has been specially restaged for this video presentation, which captures all the music and movement of the original stage production with an uncommon intimacy and depth.

Phantom of the Opera

In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, Cameron Mackintosh produced a unique, spectacular staging of the musical on a scale which had never been seen before. It is inspired by the original staging by Hal Prince and Gillian Lynne.

Love Never Dies

Set 10 years after The Phantom of the Opera, the Phantom has escaped from Paris to New York where he lives amongst the joy rides and freak shows of Coney Island. He has finally found a place for his music to soar; all that is missing is his love Christine Daaé.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

For the first time ever Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's fun filled musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been specially filmed for video. Inspired by the record-breaking London Palladium production, this brand new production stars Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins.

In addition to the performances highlighted here, BroadwayHD is a theater lover's dream for $99.99 annually. The SVOD gives viewers access to award-winning theater from across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musicals including Phantom of the Opera, Oklahoma, Billy Elliot, Les Miserables, and Sweeney Todd. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience.

To learn more, visit www.broadwayhd.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You