Broadway on TV: Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, the Cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, & More for Week of June 4, 2018

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of June 4, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! The cast of Spongebob Squarepants, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, June 4th:

Tina Fey & the Cast of MEAN GIRLS - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON (OAD 4/19/18)

Kenny Leon - CBS THIS MORNING

Tuesday, June 5th:

Mandy Patinkin - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

Sutton Foster - THE TODAY SHOW

Jane Krakowski - THE TODAY SHOW

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Cast - THE VIEW

Jim Parsons - THE ELLEN SHOW

Younger Returns on TV Land starring Sutton Foster

Wednesday, June 6th:

Sara Bareilles & Josh Groban - CBS THIS MORNING & THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Thursday, June 7th:

Nick Offerman - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Darren Criss - THE ELLEN SHOW

Friday, June 8th:

Ricky Martin - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Sunday, June 10th:

The 72nd Annual TONY AWARDS - Live on CBS

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

