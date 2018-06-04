Broadway on TV: Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, the Cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, & More for Week of June 4, 2018
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of June 4, 2018!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! The cast of Spongebob Squarepants, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, June 4th:
Tina Fey & the Cast of MEAN GIRLS - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON (OAD 4/19/18)
Kenny Leon - CBS THIS MORNING
Tuesday, June 5th:
Mandy Patinkin - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
Sutton Foster - THE TODAY SHOW
Jane Krakowski - THE TODAY SHOW
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Cast - THE VIEW
Jim Parsons - THE ELLEN SHOW
Younger Returns on TV Land starring Sutton Foster
Wednesday, June 6th:
Sara Bareilles & Josh Groban - CBS THIS MORNING & THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
Thursday, June 7th:
Nick Offerman - GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Darren Criss - THE ELLEN SHOW
Friday, June 8th:
Ricky Martin - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Sunday, June 10th:
The 72nd Annual TONY AWARDS - Live on CBS
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski