Broadway on TV: Jane Krakowski, Rita Moreno, & More for Week of June 25, 2018
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of June 25, 2018!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Jane Krakowski, Steve Martin, Rita Moreno, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, June 25th:
Jane Krakowski - THE TODAY SHOW
Wednesday, June 27th:
John Legend - THE TODAY SHOW
Naturi Naughton - THE CHEW
Thursday, June 28th:
Rita Moreno - THE TODAY SHOW
Patricia Clarkson - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
Friday, June 29th:
John Stamos - THE TALK
Steve Martin & Martin Short - Jimmy Kimmel LIVE
