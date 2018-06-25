Broadway on TV: Jane Krakowski, Rita Moreno, & More for Week of June 25, 2018

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of June 25, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Jane Krakowski, Steve Martin, Rita Moreno, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, June 25th:

Jane Krakowski - THE TODAY SHOW

Wednesday, June 27th:

John Legend - THE TODAY SHOW

Naturi Naughton - THE CHEW

Thursday, June 28th:

Rita Moreno - THE TODAY SHOW

Patricia Clarkson - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Friday, June 29th:

John Stamos - THE TALK

Steve Martin & Martin Short - Jimmy Kimmel LIVE

