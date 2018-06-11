Broadway on TV: Andrew Rannells, Jane Krakowski, & More for Week of June 11, 2018
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of June 11, 2018!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Christopher Plummer, Tituss Burgess, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, June 11th:
Jane Krakowski - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers
Christopher Plummer - THE VIEW
Melissa Benoist - LIVE with Kelly and Ryan
Jim Parsons - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon
Mario LOPEZ - TODAY
Tituss Burgess - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE with Andy Cohen
Wednesday, June 13th:
Sarah Jessica Parker - TODAY
Nick Offerman - CONAN
Thursday, June 14th:
Jason Mraz - LIVE with Kelly and Ryan
Rachel Bloom - LAST CALL WITH Carson Daly
Matt Bomer & Andrew Rannells - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
Friday, June 15th:
Amy Schumer - THE ELLEN SHOW
