Broadway on TV: Andrew Rannells, Jane Krakowski, & More for Week of June 11, 2018

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of June 11, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Christopher Plummer, Tituss Burgess, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, June 11th:

Jane Krakowski - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Christopher Plummer - THE VIEW

Melissa Benoist - LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

Jim Parsons - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon

Mario LOPEZ - TODAY

Tituss Burgess - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE with Andy Cohen

Wednesday, June 13th:

Sarah Jessica Parker - TODAY

Nick Offerman - CONAN

Thursday, June 14th:

Jason Mraz - LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

Rachel Bloom - LAST CALL WITH Carson Daly

Matt Bomer & Andrew Rannells - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Friday, June 15th:

Amy Schumer - THE ELLEN SHOW

