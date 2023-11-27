Broadway Writer Ashley Griffin Releases New Novel BLANK PAIGE

Blank Paige, a new fantasy YA novel by Ashley Griffin (Bestselling author of The Spindle, WellLife Network Award winner for Trial) has been published by Inklings Literary. Blank Paige is a unique, genre-bending story about fate vs. free will.

Blank Paige is available wherever books are sold. Please visit:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BH59MHRL/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_hsch_vapi_tkin_p1_i0

For more info and the easiest purchasing options.

Book Trailer:

About Blank Paige: Set in an ethereal bookstore where all of the employees are fictional characters who have yet to be written, and must live a purgatory-like existence tending to the literary cannon until their author shows up to claim them, Blank Paige follows Paige – an intelligent young woman who is the only character to arrive in the Store without any knowledge of her genre or story. Paige's appearance sends the world of the Bookstore into a tailspin – causing the characters to question how much free will they have over their own lives, and threatening to destroy the very fabric of imagination. In this world, characters are far more complex than their archetypes would imply, and nothing is as black and white as it appears. From best-selling author and Broadway artist Ashley Griffin, Blank Paige is a meta, genre bending exploration of fate versus free will and the power of stories.

Being called a “Spiritual successor to The NeverEnding Story”, Blank Paige also exists as a pilot with significant interest from major networks and streaming platforms.

Photo credit: Kristin Hoebermann

About the Author:

Ashley Griffin is most well known as a Broadway writer/performer. Her work has been produced/developed at New World Stages, MTC, Playwrights Horizons and more. She was the recipient of the WellLife Network Award and a county commendation for her hit play TRIAL (directed by Lori Petty,) and has been nominated for six NYIT Awards across multiple categories. Ashley writes for American Theatre Magazine, and OnStage and has taught at NYU Tisch (where she received her BFA.) Ashley is the first person in history to be nominated for a major award for both playing and directing HAMLET for a theatrical production. Her bestselling debut novel THE SPINDLE debuted last year. She is based in NYC.

www.ashleygriffinofficial.com

Twitter: @ashleyjgriffin

Instagram/Facebook/TikTok: @ashleygriffinofficial

YouTube: Ashley Griffin