Broadway Writer Ashley Griffin Releases New Novel BLANK PAIGE

Blank Paige is a unique, genre-bending story about fate vs. free will.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 1 Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Photo 3 Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit? Photo 4 How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit?

Broadway Writer Ashley Griffin Releases New Novel BLANK PAIGE

Blank Paige, a new fantasy YA novel by Ashley Griffin (Bestselling author of The Spindle, WellLife Network Award winner for Trial) has been published by Inklings Literary. Blank Paige is a unique, genre-bending story about fate vs. free will.

 

Blank Paige is available wherever books are sold. Please visit: 

 

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BH59MHRL/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_hsch_vapi_tkin_p1_i0

 

For more info and the easiest purchasing options.

 

Book Trailer: 

 

 

About Blank Paige: Set in an ethereal bookstore where all of the employees are fictional characters who have yet to be written, and must live a purgatory-like existence tending to the literary cannon until their author shows up to claim them, Blank Paige follows Paige – an intelligent young woman who is the only character to arrive in the Store without any knowledge of her genre or story. Paige's appearance sends the world of the Bookstore into a tailspin – causing the characters to question how much free will they have over their own lives, and threatening to destroy the very fabric of imagination. In this world, characters are far more complex than their archetypes would imply, and nothing is as black and white as it appears. From best-selling author and Broadway artist Ashley Griffin, Blank Paige is a meta, genre bending exploration of fate versus free will and the power of stories.

 

Being called a “Spiritual successor to The NeverEnding Story”, Blank Paige also exists as a pilot with significant interest from major networks and streaming platforms.

 

 

Photo credit: Kristin Hoebermann

 

 

About the Author: 

Ashley Griffin is most well known as a Broadway writer/performer. Her work has been produced/developed at New World Stages, MTC, Playwrights Horizons and more. She was the recipient of the WellLife Network Award and a county commendation for her hit play TRIAL (directed by Lori Petty,) and has been nominated for six NYIT Awards across multiple categories. Ashley writes for American Theatre Magazine, and OnStage and has taught at NYU Tisch (where she received her BFA.) Ashley is the first person in history to be nominated for a major award for both playing and directing HAMLET for a theatrical production. Her bestselling debut novel THE SPINDLE debuted last year. She is based in NYC.

 

www.ashleygriffinofficial.com

 

Twitter: @ashleyjgriffin

Instagram/Facebook/TikTok: @ashleygriffinofficial 

YouTube: Ashley Griffin



RELATED STORIES

1
Erika Henningsen, Kyle Selig & More to be Featured in Theatre Aspen 2023 Holiday Event Photo
Erika Henningsen, Kyle Selig & More to be Featured in Theatre Aspen 2023 Holiday Events

Theatre Aspen will present the return of their celebrated cabaret series for its third year. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

2
& JULIET Breaks Box Office Records At The Sondheim Theatre For Thanksgiving Week Photo
& JULIET Breaks Box Office Records At The Sondheim Theatre For Thanksgiving Week

The hit musical & JULIET broke multiple box office records at the Sondheim Theatre for Thanksgiving week. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets!

3
Video: Students Perform Let It Go to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN Photo
Video: Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN

Good Morning America celebrated the 10 year anniversary of the film Frozen with a special singalong segment on this morning's show. Check out the video here!

4
THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More

The album will feature songs from the musical sung by Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, and Fantasia Barrino. The album will also feature Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Keyshia Cole, Usher, Missy Elliott, and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: High School Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZENVideo: High School Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN
Video: The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Broadway BowsVideo: The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Broadway Bows
Video: Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLEVideo: Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE
HERE LIES LOVE Plays Final Broadway PerformanceHERE LIES LOVE Plays Final Broadway Performance

Videos

Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN Video
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway Video
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday Video
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
HARMONY
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
THE LION KING

Recommended For You









close sound sound