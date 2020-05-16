Broadway Rewind: Watch Scenes from HIGH, with Kathleen Turner

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2011, when Matthew Lombardo's High premiered on Broadway, starring Evan Jonigkeit, Stephen Kunken and Kathleen Turner. The show played for only 7 performances at the Booth Theatre. The story revolves around a nun, Sister Jamison Connelly, who deals with her sordid past and the people around her with her acerbic wit and wisdom.

Watch scenes below!





