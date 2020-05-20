Broadway Rewind: Watch Megan Hilty & Katharine McPhee Film Scene from Season One of SMASH in 2011!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: "Bombshell in Concert" (captured in 2015), featuring a reunion of original cast members from the NBC series "Smash." This special event will stream tonight, May 20 at 8:00 PM ET. Click here to watch the PEOPLE livestream!

It has been five years since the sold-out one-night-only live performance of "Bombshell in Concert" electrified Broadway at the Minskoff Theater - and seven years after the NBC hit "Smash" concluded its series - and now the company returns for an event to be streamed directly to the fans. Cast members will also discuss the show that brought original musical numbers to network television every week, which lovingly celebrated life on Broadway.

Bombshell, the show-within-the-show about the life of Marilyn Monroe, was the focus of NBC's Smash, which premiered in February 2012. To celebrate tonight's big event, BroadwayWorld is flashing back to our very first set visit in 2011. Watch as Megan Hilty and Katharine McPhee take to Times Square to film "Cheers (Drink to That)" from Season 1, Episode 9!

