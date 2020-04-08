Broadway Rewind: Watch Full Scenes from LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES with Laura Linney!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2008 for the two-month Broadway run of Les Liaisons Dangereuses, starring Laura Linney, Ben Daniels, Kristine Nielsen, Mamie Gummer and Benjamin Walker. Adapted from the 1782 novel of the same title by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, the play focuses on the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, rivals who use sex as a weapon of humiliation and degradation, all the while enjoying their cruel games. Their targets are the virtuous (and married) Madame de Tourvel and Cécile de Volanges, a young girl who has fallen in love with her music tutor, the Chevalier Danceny. In order to gain their trust, Merteuil and Valmont pretend to help the secret lovers so they can use them later in their own treacherous schemes.

Watch full scenes from the production below!





Related Articles