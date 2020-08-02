Broadway Rewind: The Sun Comes Out on Broadway for ANNIE in 2012

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2012, when the second Broadway revival of Annie opened at the Palace Theatre, where it ran for 487 performances. Annie features a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin, with all three authors receiving 1977 Tony Awards for their work.

The revival was directed by James Lapine, choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, and starred Katie Finneran as Miss Hannigan, Anthony Warlow as Daddy Warbucks and then 11-year-old Lilla Crawford as Annie, with Brynn O'Malley, Clarke Thorell and J. Elaine Marcos.

Watch scenes from the musical below!

