Broadway Rewind: The Royal Family Comes to Broadway in KING CHARLES III

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2015, when King Charles III arrived on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre, where it ran for 103 performances. Directed by Rupert Goold, the Mike Bartlett play was led by Tim Pigott-Smith, with Oliver Chris, Richard Goulding, Adam James, Margot Leicester and more.

The Queen is dead. After a lifetime of waiting, Prince Charles ascends the throne. A future of power lies before him... but how to rule? Winner of the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Play, King Charles III explores the people underneath the crowns, the unwritten rules of Britain's democracy and the conscience of its most famous family.

Below, go inside opening night!

