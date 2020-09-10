Broadway Rewind: Steven Pasquale, Victoria Clark & More Bring Back ASSASSINS

Today we rewind to 2017!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2017 for the Encores! Off-Center production of Assassins- Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's carnival ride through the history of political violence. Directed by Anne Kauffman and choreography by Lorin Latarro, it starred Steven Boyer, Alex Brightman, Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Clifton Duncan, Shuler Hensley, Ethan Lipton, Erin Markey, Steven Pasquale, Cory Michael Smith, and Danny Wolohan.

A journey through the dark side of the American dream, Assassins explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the Presidents of the United States.

Below, watch highlights from the show!

