Broadway Rewind: SIDE SHOW Returns to Broadway!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2014, when Side Show was getting ready to return to Broadway at the St. James Theatre, where it played for 56 performances. With music by Henry Krieger and a book and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Bill Russell and Bill Condon, the revival was directed by Condon and starred Erin Davie, Emily Padgett, Ryan Silverman, Matthew Hydzik, and more.

Side Show is inspired by the remarkable true story of the Hilton twins, Daisy and Violet, who were legends in their time and the highest paid performers on the vaudeville circuit. Side Show is their heartwarming search for first love and acceptance amidst the spectacle of fame and scrutiny under the spotlight.

Below, watch as the cast gets ready for Broadway!

Related Articles