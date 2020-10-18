Broadway Rewind: ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY Returns to Broadway with Kristin Chenoweth & More!

Today we rewind to 2015...

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2015, when the first Broadway revival of On the Twentieth Century opened at the American Airlines Theatre, where it ran for 144 performances. Directed by Scott Ellis and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, On the Twentieth Century starred Kristin Chenoweth, Peter Gallagher, Andy Karl, Mark Linn-Baker, Michael McGrath and Mary Louise Wilson.

It's nonstop laughs aboard the Twentieth Century, a luxury train traveling from Chicago to New York City. Luck, love and mischief collide when the bankrupt theater producer Oscar Jaffee embarks on a madcap mission to cajole glamorous Hollywood starlet Lily Garland into playing the lead in his new, non-existent epic drama. But is the train ride long enough to reignite the spark between these former lovers, create a play from scratch, and find the money to get it all the way to Broadway?

Below, watch highlights from the show!

