Broadway Rewind: Norm Lewis and Audra McDonald Bring PORGY & BESS to Broadway!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2012 for the seventh Broadway revival of Porgy and Bess, starring Audra McDonald and Norm Lewis. The musical opened on January 12 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, where it played for 293 performances. Porgy and Bess takes place in Charleston's fabled Catfish Row, where the beautiful Bess struggles to break free from her scandalous past, and the only one who can rescue her is the crippled but courageous Porgy.

Watch below as we take you inside opening night!

