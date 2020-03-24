Broadway Rewind: JERSEY BOYS Rehearses for Broadway in 2005!

As Broadway braces for a month of darkness, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until April 13. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we continue with a sneak peek look and performance with the original cast of Jersey Boys in rehearsal. Then, a look at Marilyn Sokol and Peter Scolori in Stewart F. Lanes comedy 'In The Wings', followed by Cheech Marin, director of 'Latinologues', but we start things off by dropping by the Neil Simon Theatre to chew the fat with Hairspray's newest Motor Mouth Maybelle, music legend Darlene Love. "I remember how small her dressing room was," says Richard Ridge. "It was just a huge easy chair and I sat in the hallway for the interview. Darlene told me, 'It feels wonderful to be back. The last thing I did was 'Grease'. I wanted to do this show a longtime ago when it first started, but, they said, 'I wasn't fat enough', so I went, 'I ain't puttin' on 50 pounds to be in your show. But, now, I wear a fat suit.'"

Then, it's off to The Promenade Theatre for a look at Stewart F. Lane's comedy 'In The Wings', followed by a stop to the Helen Hayes Theatre to chat with Cheech Marin of Cheech and Chong, for the comedy 'Latinologues' and finally, it's a true rewind moment to visit with the original cast of the smash hit musical 'Jersey Boys'.

"My close friend, John Lloyd Young, who went on to win the Tony Award for his electrifying portrayal of Frankie Valli, told me what the role meant to him, 'Frankie, grew up working class in Jersey and then, became a superstar. You have to have ambition in order to achieve so much. It's a very American story. We mythologize stories like him, and I get to play it. I'm so lucky.'"





