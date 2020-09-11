Broadway Rewind: IT'S ONLY A PLAY Arrives with Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally and More

Today we rewind to 2014!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2014 for the arrival of It's Only a Play. It's Only a Play opened on Broadway on October 9, 2014 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, where it played for 274 performances. Directed by Jack O'Brien, it starred F. Murray Abraham, Matthew Broderick, Stockard Channing, Rupert Grint, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Micah Stock.

In It's Only A Play, it's opening night of Peter Austin's new play as he anxiously awaits to see if his show is a hit. With his career on the line, he shares his big First Night with his best friend, a television star, his fledgling producer, his erratic leading lady, his wunderkind director, an infamous drama critic, and a fresh-off-the-bus coat check attendant on his first night in Manhattan.

Below, watch highlights from the show below!

