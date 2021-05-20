Broadway Rewind: IN THE HEIGHTS Original Cast Parodies 'One Day More' at Easter Bonnet Competition

Get excited for the June 11 premiere of the In the Heights movie with newly released footage of the original cast performing at a past Easter Bonnet Competition! Check out Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, Mandy Gonzalez, Karen Olivo and more performing 'Una Dia Mas', a parody of 'One Day More' from Les Miserables.

Watch below:

The Easter Bonnet Competition is the culmination of six intensive weeks of fundraising efforts by Broadway and Off-Broadway company members, as well as numerous productions currently on national tour. Curtain speeches, autographed poster and program sales, auctions, and cabaret performances bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars from audiences prior to the competition. The winner of the competition is determined to be the company which raises the largest amount of money for BC/EFA. A second award is granted to the company with the best bonnet design and presentation. Awards are also presented to the Broadway Play, National Tour and Off-Broadway productions raising the most money for BC/EFA.