BROADWAY REWIND
Broadway Rewind: Head Back to the Highlands with Kelli O'Hara & Patrick Wilson in BRIGADOON

Article Pixel Aug. 4, 2020  

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2017, for the New York City Center gala presentation of Brigadoon. Featuring a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, and music by Frederick Loewe, the musical is about two American tourists who stumble upon Brigadoon, a mysterious Scottish village that appears for only one day every 100 years. Tommy, one of the tourists, falls in love with Fiona, a young woman from Brigadoon.

The 2017 production starred Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Wilson, Aasif Mandvi, Stephanie J. Block, and Robert Fairchild. It was directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon.

Watch scenes from the musical below!

