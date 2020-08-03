Broadway Rewind: AMERICAN IDIOT Takes a Holiday on Broadway in 2010
As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!
Today we rewind to 2010, when American Idiot opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre, where it played for 422 performances. Directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by Steven Hoggett, it starred John Gallagher, Jr., Stark Sands, Michael Esper, Tony Vincent, Rebecca Naomi Jones and Christina Sajous.
AMERICAN IDIOT follows the exhilarating journey of a new generation of young Americans as they struggle to find meaning in a post 9/11 world, borne along by Green Day's electrifying score. The musical includes every song from the acclaimed album of the same name.
Watch scenes from the musical below!
