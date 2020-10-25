Broadway Rewind: AMAZING GRACE Sings Out on Broadway with Josh Young and More!

Today we rewind to 2015...

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2015, when Amazing Grace arrived at the Nederlander Theatre, where it played for 116 performances. Directed by Gabriel Barre and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, Amazing Grace starred Josh Young, Erin Mackey, Tom Hewitt, Chuck Cooper, Chris Hoch, and more!

In Amazing Grace, John Newton, a willful and musically talented young Englishman, faces a future as uncertain as the turning tide. Coming of age as Britain sits atop an international empire of slavery, he finds himself torn between following in the footsteps of his father - a slave trader - or embracing the more compassionate views of his childhood sweetheart. Accompanied by his slave, Thomas, John embarks on a perilous voyage on the high seas. When that journey finds John in his darkest hour, a transformative moment of self-reckoning inspires a blazing anthem of hope that will finally guide him home.

Below, watch highlights from the show!

