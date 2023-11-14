Broadway Marketing Agencies Win Big at the Clio Entertainment Awards

AKA NYC, Disney Theatrical Group, RPM, Serino Coyne, Situation and SpotCo all took home honors

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Several Broadway agencies and companies were honored by the 2023 Clio Entertainment Awards. The awards recognize 'excellence in marketing and communications' across the entertainment industry, including the industries of film, television, live entertainment, and gaming. 

Among this year's Broadway winners were advertising and marketing agencies AKA NYC, Disney Theatrical Group, RPM, Serino Coyne, Situation and SpotCo.

Several theatrical productions around the world were honored as well, including Australian productions of & Juliet and Hamilton, West End productions of Back to the Future and Oklahoma!, as well as global productions of The Lion King.

In the medium of "integrated campaign", several Broadway companies received awards, including AKA NYC for & Juliet’s "Remixing Shakespeare" campaign, as well as Funny Girl's "A Show and Its New Star", both Bronze Clio Awards. Serino Coyne received the Grand Clio Award for their "What the Shuck?!" campaign for Shucked.

AKA NYC also received a Bronze Clio Award for Topdog/Underdog's "Who's Winning" integrated campaign, and SpotCo received a Bronze Clio for Grey House's "We've Been Expecting You" campaign.

In the audio/visual medium, SpotCo received another award for Grey House, this time a Silver Clio for their "Terrifying...In A Good Way" campaign. Disney Theatrical Group received a Gold Clio for The Lion King's "The Show of a Lifetime - 25 Years", which also won in the category of audio/visual direction.

RPM received a Bronze Clio in the fan engagement category for "Pass the Play" for The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window. For social media, AKA took home a Gold Clio for their & Juliet campaign, "Creating a New Pop Brand For Broadway."

Serino Coyne took home a Silver Clio for Wicked's "Greenifying New York" campaign, as well as a short list award in merchandise for Into The Woods' "The Cow as White as Milk."

Finally, Situation received a short list award in the original content cateogry for their “A Star Steps into the Spotlight" campaign for Some Like It Hot.

Check out the full list of winners here.



