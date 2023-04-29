Broadway Makers Marketplace Celebrates 18 Months With Special Event Today

Broadway Makers Marketplace is throwing a Broadway Party and you are invited to join them for an unforgettable celebration on Saturday, April 29th, starting at 3 pm.

BMM is celebrating 18 months and couldn't be more excited to celebrate this milestone with customers and the Theater community. They also have an extra special occasion to celebrate - the co-founder, Michael T. Clarkston's birthday.

The celebration will be held today, April 29 at the Broadway Makers Marketplace, located in the Turnstyle Underground Market at Columbus Circle. The event promises to be a fun-filled afternoon, featuring live performances, special guests, trivia, Broadway karaoke, cake, stand up comedy and of course, shopping discounts.

Broadway Makers Marketplace is the first and only for fans by fans pop-up that debuted on October 31, 2021. Originally intended to only last two weeks, it has now been 18 months, and we couldn't be more thrilled to continue to serve the Broadway community. What makes BMM different from other theater stores is we offer a unique shopping experience that brings together Broadway fans, artists, makers and the Theater community in one place. Our marketplace offers a wide range of Broadway-inspired products - from clothing, jewelry, and accessories to home decor and art prints. You can also purchase Broadway memorabilia and playbills, sing karaoke or participate in a coloring night. We take pride in showcasing the creativity and talent of our local makers and artists.

"We're thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our customers and friends," says Michael T. Clarkston, co-founder of Broadway Makers Marketplace. "We've been working hard to create a special place for Broadway fans to shop, connect, and celebrate their love of theater. We're grateful for the support we've received over the past 18 months and we can't wait to celebrate with everyone!"

At 3pm we will have Broadway karaoke to kick off the celebration followed by some appearances from special guests Rick Johnson (Law & Order), Louisa Lee Poster (Cabaret Singer), Michael Cash (Music Man, Oliver), Mariama Diop (The Lion King) and Susan Zwirn the balloon twister. Additional special guests will be announced online.

At 6:30 pm, eight of New York's smartest and funniest comics are coming underground for a night of laughter and fun. The "name of the show is forthcoming"but we promise it will be an unforgettable experience. Douglas Doneson, (Last Comic Standing San Antonio) will host comedians Julia Kastner, Ray Robinson, Adam Hmada, Ted Barton, Max Moccasin, Greg Giralado Jr and Miller Mark. Michael T. Clarkston and Douglas Doneson are the producers of the show. General admission tickets for the stand-up comedy show are only $10, while VIP tickets are available for $25. VIP guests will enjoy reserved seating, a meet-and-greet with the comics, and a special gift bag. Tickets are available at: Click Here

"I am excited to be back with my favorite New York City comics to the Turnstyle Underground Market and collaborate with Broadway's Michael T. Clarkston in one of the most unique and special places in New York City," said Doneson.

In addition to the comedy show, many of the Turnstyle Underground Market restaurants and shops, including Chick'nCone Turnstyle, Pop's Pizza, Tommy's Figs, Criollas Baked Empanadas, and Broadway Makers Marketplace, will remain open during the event, offering a "Comedy Special" discount. Make sure to arrive early to shop and try the many different eats within the Turnstyle Underground Market.

Douglas Doneson: is an attorney, stand-up comedian and a Vegan based in New York. He started writing jokes again during the height of the pandemic, and since then, he has become one of the most usought-after Vegan comedians in the city.

Michael T. Clarkston: 20 years experience as an AEA Stage Manager, Production Manager and Live Event Producer managing multi-million dollar Broadway shows, tv, film, high quality corporate events, awards ceremonies and galas. Founder of Broadway Makers Marketplace.

Broadway Makers Marketplace: is the first and only pop-up shop for Broadway fans, by Broadway fans. It features some of Broadway's top vendors for Broadway gifts, theatre souvenirs, and handmade items. The shop offers more than just a shopping experience, with Broadway karaoke, fan meetups, and celebrity run-ins, you never know who may pop up! www.broadwaymakersmarketplace.store