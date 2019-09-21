Broadway Hopeful LES BELLES-SOEURS Musical Will Hold a Reading This Week
An English-language musical inspired by Quebecer Michel Tremblay's play Les Belles-soeurs, is hoping to head to Broadway, according to Montreal Gazette.
A full-cast staged reading of the musical, led by Keala Settle, will be held on Monday afternoon at the 52nd Street Project. The reading will determine in the musical will hit the Great White Way.
The production had its world première in Montreal in 2014 and toured Canada shortly after.
Les Belles took a step toward Broadway last November when Fonds Capital Culture Québec (FCCQ) announced an investment in the theatrical production company formed by Allan Sandler and Andy Nulman, the team bringing the show to the stage.
Also attached to the project are general manager and executive producer Eva Price, and director Sarna Lapine.
Les Belles-soeurs is set in the kitchen of an apartment in 1960s working-class Montreal. It tells the tale of a housewife who discovers that winning a jackpot can be a mixed blessing: Germaine Lauzon strikes it rich trading stamps, only to discover the corrosive force of envy.
The musical is an adaptation, not a translation, with Brian Hill and Neil Bartram adapting the book, as well as the music and lyrics.
Read more on Montreal Gazette.
