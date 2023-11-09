Broadway Cares Spring Fling 5K & 10K to Take Place in April

Cut footloose, kick off your Sunday shoes and put on your running (or walking) sneakers. Broadway fans and stars alike will trade jazz hands for sweatbands Saturday, April 6, 2024, on New York City’s Governors Island for the NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K & 10K benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Registration is now open at broadwaycares.org/springfling. Broadway Cares’ participants pledge to each raise a minimum of $250, which will provide 25 HIV tests or 100 healthy meals for those living with a debilitating illness.

Whether you’re running, walking or “dancing through life,” everyone who participates in the NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K and 10K and fundraises for Broadway Cares provides meals and medication, health care and hope across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

The course includes stellar views of the ”blue purple yellow red water” of the Hudson River, the Statue of Liberty, Lower Manhattan, the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge and more. Participants choose between running or walking 5K (3.1 miles) or 10K (6.2 miles).

As the official nonprofit partner for the Spring Fling, Broadway Cares has a limited number of spots available for runners and walkers. Similar to other charity walkathons, bike rides or marathons, participants make a difference for those in need by asking for online donations. By fundraising with Broadway Cares, you’ll also be invited to an exclusive pre-race party and a post-race picnic, receive a complimentary race registration code and have the chance to compete with other fundraisers and teams for exclusive prizes.

At the first NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K & 10K benefiting Broadway Cares last March, more than 1,600 participants gathered on Governors Island. The event, which raised $101,891, is the newest component of Broadway Run, a series of events that unite the theater running community.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, the HIV/AIDS Initiative and the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/bcefa, at instagram.com/bcefa, at tiktok.com/@bcefa and at youtube.com/bcefa.