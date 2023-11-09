Broadway Cares Spring Fling 5K & 10K to Take Place in April

Broadway Cares’ participants pledge to each raise a minimum of $250, which will provide 25 HIV tests or 100 healthy meals for those living with a debilitating illness.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 2 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 4 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!

Broadway Cares Spring Fling 5K & 10K to Take Place in April Cut footloose, kick off your Sunday shoes and put on your running (or walking) sneakers. Broadway fans and stars alike will trade jazz hands for sweatbands Saturday, April 6, 2024, on New York City’s Governors Island for the NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K & 10K benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Registration is now open at broadwaycares.org/springfling. Broadway Cares’ participants pledge to each raise a minimum of $250, which will provide 25 HIV tests or 100 healthy meals for those living with a debilitating illness.

Whether you’re running, walking or “dancing through life,” everyone who participates in the NYCRUNS Spring Fling  5K and 10K and fundraises for Broadway Cares provides meals and medication, health care and hope across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

The course includes stellar views of the ”blue purple yellow red water” of the Hudson River, the Statue of Liberty, Lower Manhattan, the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge and more. Participants choose between running or walking 5K (3.1 miles) or 10K (6.2 miles).

As the official nonprofit partner for the Spring Fling, Broadway Cares has a limited number of spots available for runners and walkers. Similar to other charity walkathons, bike rides or marathons, participants make a difference for those in need by asking for online donations. By fundraising with Broadway Cares, you’ll also be invited to an exclusive pre-race party and a post-race picnic, receive a complimentary race registration code and have the chance to compete with other fundraisers and teams for exclusive prizes.

At the first NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K & 10K benefiting Broadway Cares last March, more than 1,600 participants gathered on Governors Island. The event, which raised $101,891, is the newest component of Broadway Run, a series of events that unite the theater running community.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, the HIV/AIDS Initiative and the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/bcefa, at instagram.com/bcefa, at tiktok.com/@bcefa and at youtube.com/bcefa.





RELATED STORIES

1
The Entertainment Community Fund Addresses End of WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes Photo
The Entertainment Community Fund Addresses End of WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund) has recognized the end of the Screen Actors Guild strike and the earlier resolution of the Writers Guild of America strike.

2
Video: Broadway Stars Sing Bring Him Home in Tribute to Kidnapped Hostages Photo
Video: Broadway Stars Sing 'Bring Him Home' in Tribute to Kidnapped Hostages

Dozens of Broadway stars have come together to sing 'Bring Him Home' Les Misérables to bring attention to the hostages who were kidnapped on October 7, 2023. Watch the video here.

3
Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University Takes Over Our Instagram Story Today! Photo
Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University Takes Over Our Instagram Story Today!

Tune in to our Instagram Story today as Lauren Shields and Rabiah Rowther bring you along for a day at the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University!

4
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1, 2024 Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1, 2024

A new block of tickets os on sale now for the hit Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. Tickets are now available through Sunday, September 1, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 9th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 9th, 2023
SAG/AFTRA And Film Studios Reach Tentative Agreement Signaling End of Actors StrikeSAG/AFTRA And Film Studios Reach Tentative Agreement Signaling End of Actors Strike
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on BroadwayPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
Kate Rockwell, Elizabeth Teeter, Jim Hogan & More to Star in TO SIR WITH LOVE ReadingKate Rockwell, Elizabeth Teeter, Jim Hogan & More to Star in TO SIR WITH LOVE Reading

Videos

Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY Video
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY! Video
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY!
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press Video
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SHUCKED
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You