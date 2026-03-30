Broadway-Bound BECAUSE OF WINN-DIXIE to Hold Open Casting Call for 'Opal Buloni'

The TRC Company will hold an open casting call for the role of “Opal Buloni” in the new Broadway-bound musical Because of Winn-Dixie. The team is currently taking video submissions in search of a young actor and singer for the role. The character is female and aged around 10-12 years old. The actress must be comfortable around large dogs and have excitement to work closely with one.

Opal is mature for her age, and very smart. Adjusting to life in a new town after the loss of her mother is complicated for her, but a stray dog - which she names Winn-Dixie - transforms her life and relationships.

Submissions can be made at this form. Hopefuls are asked to submit a short video singing the song “Awoo.” At the beginning of their submission, individuals should state their name, birthdate, height, and where they are based. Sheet music, a plunk track for learning, and an accompaniment track to sing with can be found here.

All submissions are due by 6pm on Monday, April 13th. If selected for a callback, the casting team will be in touch with a parent or guardian via the email or phone number provided with your submission. Call backs will be held in person in New York City or a city near you.

About Because of Winn-Dixie

A new Broadway bound musical based on the Newbery Medal-winning and best-selling novel by Kate DiCamillo.

A warm and enthralling story about the intimate friendship between a young girl and her dog, and how the smallest act of kindness can ripple into a celebration of community. It has become a staple in school curricula across the county.

With a creative team of Tony Award-winning artists including Nell Benjamin, Duncan Shiek, John Rando, and Bill Berloni, this production marks an historic moment for Broadway as the first production to feature a dog as a central character. Themes of love, redemption, and the power of human (and animal) connection are interwoven throughout, touching on issues like grief, bullying, and alcoholism with grace and sincerity.

Because of Winn-Dixie has had runs in Arkansas, Delaware, Alabama and Connecticut. See photos from the Goodspeed production HERE! See photos from Arkansas Rep's production HERE!