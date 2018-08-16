Brief 8/16: PRETTY WOMAN Opens Tonight, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - August 15, 2018

Heathers the Musical is bigger and better than ever before! A brand new song has been written into the show ahead of it's West End debut at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, along with multiple re-workings to the script.. (more...)

2) Pasek and Paul Reveal New Song Details for Live-Action Reboot of ALADDIN

by TV News Desk - August 15, 2018

Justin Paul and Benj Pasek have been working with Alan Menken on new songs for director Guy Ritchie's upcoming live-action retelling of 1992's ALADDIN starring Mena Massoud in the lead role, Will Smith as Genie and Naomi Scott as Jasmine. ALADDIN is set for release on May 24, 2019.. (more...)

3) Breaking: Keri Russell Will Join Adam Driver in BURN THIS on Broadway

by BWW News Desk - August 15, 2018

Producer David Binder just announced today that Golden Globe Award Winner and Emmy Award Nominee Keri Russell will join three-time Emmy Award nominee Adam Driver in the first revival of Pulitzer Prize Winner Lanford Wilson's BURN THIS. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, BURN THIS will begin performances in March 2019 at a Broadway theater to be announced.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals of Hal Prince's EVITA In Sydney

by BWW News Desk - August 15, 2018

Australian icon, singer, songwriter and musical theatre star Tina Arena will play the role of Eva Peron in Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's EVITA in Sydney. EVITA, one of the most celebrated classical musicals of all time, will return to Australia next month, playing at the Joan Sutherland Theatre at the Sydney Opera House.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Ben Levi Ross Sings 'Waving Through A Window' At Broadway In Chicago's Summer Concert

by BWW News Desk - August 15, 2018

On Monday Broadway in Chicago held their annual Summer Concert co-hosted by Santino Fontana. Performers from a number of upcoming Broadway tours performed - including Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Levi Ross! Check out his performance of Waving Through A Window below!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Eric Anderson

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-PRETTY WOMAN officially opens tonight on Broadway!

-The cast of BE MORE CHILL and more perform at Broadway in Bryant Park today!

BWW Exclusive: Ready to Rock... Again! ROCK OF AGES Team Dishes on 10th Anniversary Tour

What we're geeking out over: Neil Patrick Harris Will Produce WIGSTOCK Drag Festival in New York City

What we're watching: She Has Arrived! Watch Highlights from PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway

Social Butterfly: Go Backstage at SKINTIGHT with Props Supervisor Faye Armon-Troncoso!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!







Related Articles