Book Event With Author Joe Sexton And NY1 News Anchor Errol T. Louis Announced At The Center For Brooklyn History

On May 30, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska, amid the protests that rocked our nation after George Floyd's death at the hands of police, 38-year-old white bar owner and Marine veteran Jake Gardner fatally shot James Scurlock, a 22-year-old Black protestor and young father. Following subsequent investigations and an indictment, Gardner took his own life.

In The Lost Sons of Omaha: Two Young Men in an American Tragedy, published by Scribner in the spring of 2023, acclaimed journalist JoeSexton offers a meticulously reported and nuanced account of the two deaths, while disentangling the fictions about both men that emerged on social media. The book looks at a badly broken America, riven by racial mistrust, a flawed criminal justice system, partisan politics, and the menace of a weaponized Internet. The author Richard Price describes The Lost Sons of Omaha as, “A crushing read,” and it has been called “brilliant” and “searing” by the Washington Post and the Associated Press respectively.

