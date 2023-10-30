Book Event With Author Joe Sexton And NY1 News Anchor Errol T. Louis Announced At The Center For Brooklyn History

book event with author Joe Sexton and NY1 News anchor Errol T. Louis at Center For Brooklyn History

By: Oct. 30, 2023

Errol T. Louis. on  Tuesday, November 14, 2023  to discuss  Sexton's acclaimed nonfiction book, “The Lost Sons of Omaha: Two Young Men in an American Tragedy” (Scribner – May 9, 2023).   A Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) event at the Center For Brooklyn History (CBH) the free discussion is scheduled to begin at 6:30pm. RSVP required.  

Located at 128  Pierrepont Street  in Brooklyn Heights, the Center can be reached by taking the #2, #3, #4 or #5 subway to Boro Hall, the “R” to Court Street or the “A”, “C” or “F” to Jay St. / Boro Hall. To RSVP and for additional information, go to: brooklynhistory.org or call (718) 222-4111.

On May 30, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska, amid the protests that rocked our nation after George Floyd's death at the hands of police, 38-year-old white bar owner and Marine veteran Jake Gardner fatally shot James Scurlock, a 22-year-old Black protestor and young father. Following subsequent investigations and an indictment, Gardner took his own life.

In The Lost Sons of Omaha: Two Young Men in an American Tragedy, published by Scribner in the spring of 2023, acclaimed journalist JoeSexton offers a meticulously reported and nuanced account of the two deaths, while disentangling the fictions about both men that emerged on social media. The book looks at a badly broken America, riven by racial mistrust, a flawed criminal justice system, partisan politics, and the menace of a weaponized Internet. The author Richard Price describes The Lost Sons of Omaha as, “A crushing read,” and it has been called “brilliant” and “searing” by the Washington Post and the Associated Press respectively.

"Sexton is an award-winning, veteran reporter who worked for both the New York Times and ProPublica.  Louis has moderated dozens of debates between candidates for Mayor, Governor, Public advocate, city and state Comptroller, state Attorney General, Congress and U.S. Senate. He is a longtime CNN Contributor, providing on-air commentary on key events including presidential primaries and Election Night. He writes regularly for CNN.com, as well as a weekly column for New York Magazine on a range of political and social affairs."




