Bloomingdale School Of Music to Participate In New York Philharmonic's 3rd Annual Summer Practice Challenge

Bloomingdale School of Music, in partnership with the New York Philharmonic, will present the third annual Practice Challenge: Bridge to Creativity from August 21-25, 2023. In an effort to bridge students' learning from the BSM Summer Session, the program will feature prompts from New York Philharmonic Teaching Artists to build creativity through practice. For more information, visit https://www.bsmny.org/practice-challenge-bridge-to-creativity/.

Bridge to Creativity

August 21-25, 2023

Ages 8-18

Cost: Free to BSM students

Capacity: 25 students

For five days, students from BSM will receive a daily practice challenge video prompt from a New York Philharmonic Teaching Artist on the discussion board software Padlet. Students will then practice, record, and post their own video responses for daily feedback. In addition to posting, students are encouraged to comment and respond to each other's videos.

Practice mentors will encourage students to:

· engage in focused practice

· set attainable goals and maintain a practice routine

· give and receive constructive feedback from a community of others working toward the same goal

· use available tech to aid in their practice

· allow students to return to their instruments and music stands between their summer activities and vacations and the start of the school year

"Not only is practice crucial to the success of every musician, but it also helps people of all ages develop skills around critical thinking, time management, patience, and problem solving," said BSM Executive Director Erika Atkins. "We are thrilled to once again team up with New York Philharmonic to encourage our students to get a head start on the school year and be the best musicians they can be."

"I really liked this practice challenge. It taught me new ways to use my bow and play different rhythms. I was given the freedom to choose my favorite songs and use their rhythms to practice my pieces. This made practicing so much more fun and gave me the space to come up with creative ways to improve my technique." - DJ, Bloomingdale School of Music Student

"I enjoyed this new, innovative way to practice and receive feedback. The challenges were interesting and made me feel more engaged in my practice. The flexible schedule of the challenge also allowed me to submit a video at any time of day and ask questions to be answered by the teachers. I still use the practice methods I learned in this program in my practice today." - Scarlett, Bloomingdale School of Music Student

