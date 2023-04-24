Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bloomingdale School Of Music Raises Nearly $70,000 At Spring Benefit: Play It Forward

Play it Forward celebrated 30 years of the Music Access Project, its signature, three-year pre-college training program for musically talented children in need.

Apr. 24, 2023  
Bloomingdale School Of Music Raises Nearly $70,000 At Spring Benefit: Play It Forward

Bloomingdale School of Music welcomed 100 guests to their annual Spring Benefit: Play it Forward on April 3, 2023 at the Scandinavia House in NYC, and exceeded their goal, raising nearly $70,000 in support of the school and scholarships.

Play it Forward celebrated 30 years of the Music Access Project (MAP), its signature, three-year pre-college training program for musically talented children in need, featuring high-quality instruction and personal mentoring. The evening included performances by MAP students and alumni, as well as guest artists.

"MAP is so much more than a college prep music program. It is a gateway to exploration to the young people who enter this program, an opportunity to explore what more they are capable of," said Executive Director Erika Atkins. "It is a community of creative music lovers, who often develop lifelong friendships and a forever fondness for the magic of this old brownstone. I mean think about this, we still have MAP alumni on our staff and faculty, and I have to say their dedication to the school is absolutely invaluable to the work we now do."

This year's Benefit theme was derived from the MAP experience. A play on words of the common expression "pay it forward," Play it Forward alludes to the path each MAP student embarks on with the support of Bloomingdale faculty, community members, and funders. This forward movement in their lives begins with acceptance into the program and leads them on a personal and musical journey through to college. Many MAP students go on to pay it forward as upstanding members of their own communities or even as faculty and staff here at Bloomingdale, mentoring the next generation of MAP students.

The evening featured speakers from alumni of the MAP program, Van Lier Fellow Scholarship recipients, and performances by the current MAP students alongside faculty and guest artists. In addition to the live performances and speakers, Bloomingdale also presented a series of videos that offered an intimate glimpse into the inner workings of the MAP scholarship program.

Speakers

Jared Hung - Current Van Lier Fellow Scholarship Recipient & MAP Student

Joshua Rim - MAP Alumni

Cindy Baez - MAP Alumni

Judy Woo - Current MAP Director

Ed Castro - Speaker from the first MAP class

Erika Atkins - Executive Director of Bloomingdale

Program

"Drumming Part 1" by Steve Reich

MAP Percussion Ensemble

Taylor Austin*

Daniel Perez Ponce*

Angel Pineda*

(Coached by Eric Phinney)

"Aufschwung ", op.12 no.2 by Robert Schumann

Woodwind Trio

Honoko Saeki*, flute

Adam Garandza*, clarinet

Leigh Murphy, piano

(Coached by Olga Gurevich)

"Tango for Jam Jam" by Jack Smith

Brass Quintet

Toby Chau*, trumpet

Joshua Condori*, trumpet

Felicity Zhao*, horn

Alex Jeun, trombone

Jared Hung*, tuba

(Coached by Kevin Krumenauer)

"Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, op. 49" by Felix Mendelssohn -

i. Molto allegro agitato

Bloomingdale Chamber Students

Bianca Dwork, violin

Sofia Sanchez-Martinez, cello

Will Itskovich, piano

(Coached by Rhiannon Banerdt)

"Spain" by Chick Corea

The MAP Chamber Jazz Ensemble

Ghair Perez Ponce*, alto saxophone

Brandon Vazquez, trumpet

Alex Jeun, trombone

Jake Edelstein, piano

Camilo Aristizabal, drums

(Coached by Kevin Krumenauer)

*MAP Students (Current)

MAP Student Quotes

"I wasn't expecting the program to push me so much. I'm here Monday, Tuesday and we're here until 7:00 pm. It gave me some real dedication."

-Lancelot McCaw, Violin

"I definitely feel I've gotten much better compared to when I started MAP. I've hit a lot of milestones. My playing absolutely grew and just overall as a musician I'm able to understand more of what's going on in the space, which is what I wanted when I came here."

-Lancelot McCaw, violin

"If I'm in a bad mood or if I'm trying to block out anything, music is there for me. It's really good for coping skills."

-Venus Rodriguez, violin

"What really did it for me was the scholarship aspect of MAP. My parents aren't able to afford lessons for me over a long period of time... MAP program is just the perfect thing that would provide with the guidance that I needed but also not have to worry about the cost."

-Karen Matute, viola

"Another thing that comes along with Bloomingdale's perks are the performance opportunities we get. We got to perform at Broadway Presbyterian Church... When I performed there, I walked into that concert hall, looked up at the ceiling and I was like, "Oh my gosh!". Because it sounded beautiful... the fact that opportunity comes because of [Bloomingdale] really showed something in this program."

-Alex Campos, cello

About the Music Access Project

Since 1992, Bloomingdale's Music Access Project ("MAP") has offered an intensive, yet nurturing musical environment, fostering professional and personal development, while providing guidance for students aspiring to gain entry into a university or conservatory. MAP is unique among music training programs in that it is targeted specifically to talented high school students who are unable to gain entry into similar programs due to high tuition costs and limited financial aid.

Bloomingdale's MAP program targets the youth of NYC who possess the talent to compete on an elite musical level, but lack the resources and training necessary to channel their talent into something meaningful and lasting. BSM offers the majority of MAP students a full scholarship, worth roughly $6,500 per year. Each year, between 15 and 20 students are enrolled in the program. Since the program's inception, over 200 students have graduated from the program and 99% have gained entry to a conservatory, college, or university.

Bloomingdale is accepting applications through May 15 for the 2023-2024 MAP program. Please visit https://www.bsmny.org/map/.

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values. www.bsmny.org





Related Stories
Video: Watch Highlights from SUMMER, 1976 on Broadway Photo
Video: Watch Highlights from SUMMER, 1976 on Broadway
Previews are underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Summer, 1976, which has been extended for two weeks through Saturday, June 10 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Watch the cast in action in this video!
& JULIET to Perform on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tomorrow Photo
& JULIET to Perform on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tomorrow
The cast of & Juliet will perform on Late Night With Seth Meyers tomorrow, April 25. & Juliet's story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including 'Since U Been Gone,' 'Roar,' 'Baby One More Time,' 'Larger Than Life,' 'That's The Way It Is,' 'Can't Stop the Feeling,' and many more.
Bernadette Peters Joins LAST TRAIN TO FORTUNE Film Photo
Bernadette Peters Joins LAST TRAIN TO FORTUNE Film
Bernadette Peters has joined the cast of Adam Rifkin’s upcoming western film, Last Train to Fortune. The film will also star Malcolm McDowell, Mary Steenburgen, James Paxton, and Laura Marano.
Video: How CAMELOTs Andrew Burnap Is Taking on This Seasons Most Legendary Role Photo
Video: How CAMELOT's Andrew Burnap Is Taking on This Season's Most Legendary Role
Just a year and a half ago, Andrew Burnap was accepting a Tony Award for his Broadway debut performance in The Inheritance. This season, he's back in a show that is perhaps even more epic than the last.

More Hot Stories For You


Stage And Screen Actor Ron Faber Dies At Age 90Stage And Screen Actor Ron Faber Dies At Age 90
April 24, 2023

Veteran award-winning actor Ron Faber, whose Broadway appearances included “First Monday in October” with Henry Fonda and “Medea” with Irene Papas, died March 26 after a two-month battle with lung cancer. He was 90.
WICKED National Tour Holds Virtual Open Call for Fiyero UnderstudyWICKED National Tour Holds Virtual Open Call for Fiyero Understudy
April 24, 2023

Have the skills to dance through life? The Telsey Office has just announced that it will hold a virtual open call for a Fiyero Understudy for the national tour of Wicked. Submissions are due Monday, May 1, 2023. 
Agent and DGRW Founding Partner Jim Wilhelm Passes Away at 68Agent and DGRW Founding Partner Jim Wilhelm Passes Away at 68
April 24, 2023

Theatrical agent JIM WILHELM passed away early Monday morning, April 24th, 2023 in New York City at the age of 68 after a short, quiet fight with cancer.
Sierra Boggess & Stefano Da Fre Tie the KnotSierra Boggess & Stefano Da Fre Tie the Knot
April 24, 2023

Broadway's Sierra Boggess and filmmaker Stefano Da Fre are now married! 
Broadway Couple Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Are EngagedBroadway Couple Matt Doyle and Max Clayton Are Engaged
April 24, 2023

Broadway couple Matt Doyle and Max Clayton are now engaged!
share