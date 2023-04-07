Bloomingdale School Of Music Jazz Department Presents BSM Jazz Fest Celebrating Jazz Appreciation Month

Bloomingdale School of Music presents BSM Jazz Fest, celebrating Jazz Appreciation Month on Saturday, April 22 at 3pm at the David Greer Concert Hall, 323 West 108th Street, NYC. The festival is free and open to the public and food and refreshments will be provided. Visit https://www.bsmny.org/event/jazz-fest-2023/ for more information and to RSVP.

"We are dedicating resources to the growth of our jazz department, welcoming more jazz lovers into our community, and are excited to encourage an interest in jazz among our students," said Noelle Barbera, Director of Marketing & Development.



April is Jazz Appreciation Month! The BSM Jazz Fest will feature performances from the BSM Youth Jazz Ensemble, MAP Jazz Combo, two Adult Jazz Ensembles, and solo performances from BSM jazz students, including the online group returning for their first in-person performance since Fall 2019. Over the winter, long-time faculty member Daniel Bennett was elevated to Jazz Coordinator. Daniel has been busy growing the on-site jazz ensembles and will host the return of the BSM Jazz Fest.

In addition to Daniel Bennett, Bloomingdale School of Music jazz ensembles are also directed by Michael Cochrane and Eli Asher. The festival will feature music of Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Cole Porter, Jerome Kern and more. Bloomingdale School of Music students have consistently earned top ratings in the NYSSMA Jazz competition, Interlochen Jazz, and Essentially Ellington competition.

Upcoming events include a book signing with Mercedes Ellington, granddaughter of Duke Ellington, featuring her new book Duke Ellington An American Composer and Icon.