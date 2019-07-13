Blackout in Midtown Manhattan Affecting Broadway Shows

According to multiple reports, a blackout due to a transformer fire in midtown Manhattan on Saturday evening July 13th has resulted in power outages in the Hell's Kitchen, midtown Manhattan, Times Square and Upper West Side areas of New York City.

Per the Broadway League: Due to a power outage in midtown Manhattan, Broadway theatres are experiencing delays in admitting patrons. We will post more details when available at https://www.broadwayleague.com

Multiple shows on Twitter have noted that performances are currently delayed, but not yet canceled. BroadwayWorld will update this story as more information becomes available.

Meanwhile the cast of COME FROM AWAY took to the streets to perform while audiences waited to be admitted to the theatre...





