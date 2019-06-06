Billy Porter Walks the Red Carpet at the Season Premiere of POSE!

Tony Award winner Billy Porter recently attended the Season Two premiere of his FX television series Pose and worked the red carpet in true Billy Porter fashion. Check out the video below to get a peek!

The Category Is: @PoseOnFX Season II NYC Premiere Realness. Thank you @FrancisLibiran8 for this stunning custom couture piece you sent all the way from The Philippines. I feel like a Matador Kween! Coming for all the bullies and killing them with love and slayage. ? #posefx pic.twitter.com/EeVdxbfd8t - Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) June 6, 2019

Billy Porter is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, actor, playwright and director from Pittsburgh, PA. His current project is a role on the television series Pose.

He originated the role of 'Lola' in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, which won him 2013 Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Other theatre: Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys..., Grease, Smokey Joe's..., Dreamgirls, Angels in America,The Merchant of Venice, Radiant Baby, Birdie Blue, Songs for a New World, Ghetto Superstar (one-man show),Topdog/Underdog, King Lear.

As a recording artist, Porter's solo albums include his first CD, Untitled, on A&M records, At the Corner of Broadway + Soul - LIVE on Sh-K-Boom Records, and Billy's Back on Broadway, on Concord Records.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You