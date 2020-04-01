Bid on Virtual Experiences With Orfeh, Andy Karl and More Through Charitybuzz's New Virtual Experience Category

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Charitybuzz has launched a new virtual experience category, kicking off with notable celebs like Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Jordan Fisher, and Andy Karl and Orfeh.

With all of us at home, including Broadway and Hollywood stars, we have the opportunity to connect virtually and raise funds for vital causes while doing so.

The majority of these virtual experience auctions are raising funds for virus relief efforts, including BroadwayCares' COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund and the newly formed organization EndCovid-19.

Charitybuzz is the leading auction site for cause, offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences and incredible luxury packages to its community of hundreds of thousands of high-net-worth bidders globally. To date, Charitybuzz has helped raise more than $400 million for 4,500 non-profit organizations across issue areas and geographies.





