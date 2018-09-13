Bebe Neuwirth, Noma Dumezweni, And More Join BANNED TOGETHER: A CENSORSHIP CABARET

Dramatists Legal Defense Fund's Banned Together: A Censorship Cabaret welcomes Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, Frasier), Charles Busch (The Divine Sister, The Tale of the Allergists Wife), Noma Dumezweni (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts 1 &2), Richard Kind (Inside Out, Spin City) and Lisa Kron (book/lyrics for Broadway's Fun Home). Monday, September 24th at 7PM at Joe's Pub in NYC.

Banned Together is a celebration of songs and scenes from shows that have been censored or challenged on America's stages, created to raise awareness around issues of censorship and free expression in the theater. The performances will feature selections from Cabaret, Chicago, Almost, Maine, Rent and Angels in America, among other notable works, with a libretto by John Weidman (Assassins, Pacific Overtures) and JT Rogers (Oslo, Blood and Gifts) directed by Ari Edelson (Building The Wall, 24 Hour Plays) Banned Together: A Censorship Cabaret will be performed in thirteen cities across the U.S. as a part of Banned Books Week (September 23rd-29th), the annual celebration of the freedom to read.

The Dramatists Legal Defense Fund is a non-profit organization created by the Dramatists Guild to advocate for free expression in the dramatic arts and a vibrant public domain for all, and to educate the public about the industry standards surrounding theatrical production and about the protections afforded dramatists under copyright law. www.dldf.org. @TheDLDF

To purchase tickets to the event please visit: https://www.publictheater.org/reserve/index.aspx?performanceNumber=38483

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

