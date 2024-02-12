Bear Kosik's New Play, FIRST LIGHT Joins The Queens Short Plays Festival

Internationally acclaimed playwright, Bear Kosik's new play, FIRST LIGHT has joined the Queens Short Plays Festival presented by The Secret Theatre. First Light by Bear Kosik and directed by Erika Lupo and featuring Josh Ilan, Louie McMillan-Grant, Kat Reeve, and Simon Henriques, with Emily Glaser and Taylor Simon, part of the Queens Short Play Festival at The Secret Theatre, 38-02 61st Steet, Woodside, NY, performing February 25 (7pm), March 2 (3pm), March 8 (7pm), and March 20 (7pm).

Ginger and Grant are late for their boat trip. This stresses Captain and his aiming-to-please Mate greatly. Even Captain's guilty pleasure - his word-a-day calendar - can't alleviate the tension over the situation - and between Captain and Mate. Captain gets no satisfaction castigating Ginger (upon arrival) for being late (Grant is in the toilet). Unperturbed, Ginger remembers (belatedly) when they needed to set sail. Now the issue is leaving before first light.

Bear Kosik's plays have appeared in festivals in Manhattan, Toronto, and elsewhere, including a residency at The Players Theatre in August 2021 for Between Panic and Desire. He wrote and produced the award-winning short film Hiding Bodies and its theme song "Breaking Things Down" (with Matt Savage) in 2023. Bear's plays, screenplays, television pilots, songs, poetry, and novels have received numerous awards in competitions around the world. Trained as a political scientist, he authored Remaking Democracy in America. His short fiction, poetry, photo art, plays, and essays have been published in many literary journals and e-zines, and regularly on Medium.com.

Tickets may be purchased at Buy tickets - Queens Short PlayFestival Program - F - The Secret Theatre, Multiple dates and times (tickettailor.com)