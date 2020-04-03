Be a Part of Pixel Playhouse's Social Distancing: The Musical!
We're teaming up Pixel Playhouse to bring you Social Distancing: The Musical!
Read more to learn how you can get involved in this massive internet collaboration! The deadline to submit is April 8!
"Anyone is welcome to submit to be part of this video! It's a stressful and challenging time, and we hope that this song will spread some smiles! Get your family involved! Get your friends involved! Let's have some fun!
To help you learn the song and shoot the video, you have:
1. The Click Track with a Vocal Demo to guide you and help you learn the song!
2. Sheet Music
3. Lyric Sheet
Find the materials HERE!
Instructions:
1. While listening to the CLICK TRACK through headphones/earbuds/airpods (to
make sure you're in the correct tempo and key), record yourself singing the
song! Tip: make sure your camera doesn't accidentally record the click track in
the background!
2. Send your video file(s) to us via wetransfer.com, to the email
heypixelplayhouse@gmail.com, and feel free to include your name in the
message so that we can add it to the credits!
We encourage you to GET AS CREATIVE AS YOU'D LIKE! You can break up the songs
into various moments to act out individual lyrics, or you can do the entire song in one
big epic take! Your choice! You can add dance, choreography! Whatever you'd like! You can use any camera or phone to record yourself, it doesn't have to be fancy at all!
While we can't guarantee every submission will make it into the video, we will certainly
try! This song was written by the talented Dylan Schiffrin and Max Berlin. Have fun with this!
-Vijay from Pixel Playhouse"
Pixel Playhouse is a theater you can carry around in your pocket! From live shows on Twitch, to musical originals on YouTube, Pixel Playhouse is THE place for musicals on the internet! Pixel Playhouse was launched in 2019 by Vijay Nazareth (formerly of the YouTube channel AVbyte) and Graham Wetterhahn.
Check out a past project from Vijay Nazareth on YouTube channel AVbyte!
