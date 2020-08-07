Battery Dance Announces $1 Virtual Workshops
There will be nine diverse workshops taught by choreographers from around the world over Zoom.
Battery Dance announces $1 virtual classes, continuing the tradition of offering "free" workshops as part of the Battery Dance Festival. There will be nine diverse workshops taught by choreographers from around the world over Zoom. The hour-long classes will run August 14-22, 2020, beginning at 10am EDT each day. Zoom links will be provided after registration. Reservation cost of $1 is non-refundable.
Friday, August 14
Will Ervin | Contemporary
Ervin's choreography has been presented at Dumbo Dance Festival, Brooklyn Ballet, Equilibrium Choreographer Showcase, Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance, University of Illinois, Earl Mosley's Institute for the Arts, Montclair State University, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, State Farm Center, American College Dance Association. A semifinalist in Jacob's Pillow Chance to Dance, Ervin will introduce his distinctive style in the first workshop opening this year's virtual Festival.
Register: https://www.classy.org/event/bdf-2020-or-dance-workshop-or-aug-14-will-ervin/e293717
Saturday, August 15
Javed Sanadi | Bollywood
Javed Sanadi is an Indian choreographer who shot to fame after choreographing and performing on popular Indian Dance reality TV shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Dance India Dance. Today, he is one of the most recognized names in the Indian dance scene, best known for choreographing A-list celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Govinda among others. Javed will teach an open level Bollywood item as part of the Battery Dance Festival's annual India Independence Day celebration.
Register: https://www.classy.org/event/bdf-2020-or-dance-workshop-or-aug-15-javed-sanadi/e293720
Sunday, August 16
Hoedy Saad | Vogue
Hoedy Saad introduced Voguing as both culture and dance to the Lebanese dance and club scene. A self-taught dancer, choreographer and performer, the 25-year-old started voguing in 2013 and introduced the House ballroom scene to Beirut in 2017. He has since performed on some of the grandest stages from Beirut to Amsterdam, and has been featured in music videos as a dancer and choreographer. He survived the explosion in Beirut on August 5th and has been helping survivors in the days since. He will take a break to share his technique and artistry with Festival workshop participants live from Beirut.
Register: https://www.classy.org/event/bdf-2020-or-dance-workshop-or-aug-16-hoedy-saad/e293721
Monday, August 17
Emma Evelein | Choreography for Film
The award-winning Dutch choreographer of
Sisters which is being screened in this year's festival, Emma Evelein shares her approach to designing movement that is connected to a story or a feeling and translated into film. Among the several aspects to be addressed: camera work, lighting, color, texture and dancers' skill. She will teach a phrase from
Sisters and explore how participants might translate it into their own style of movement direction.
Sponsored by Dutch Culture USA through
the Dutch Consulate in New York.
Register: https://www.classy.org/event/bdf-2020-or-dance-workshop-or-aug-17-emma-evelein/e293722
Tuesday, August 18
Kathryn Posin | Contemporary Ballet
Kathryn Posin studied composition with Anna Sokolow, Merce Cunningham and Hanya Holm, and made her debut at the 92Y. Posin's works have been performed by her own company and internationally by Netherlands Dans Theater 1 & 2, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater & Ailey 2, Eliot Feld Ballet, National Ballet of Bulgaria, Ballet Westamong others. With her assistant, Daniel White from Alvin Ailey, Posin will show how the quirks of contemporary dance and world dance can infuse ballet. After a warmup, the process of choreography will be explored.
Register: https://www.classy.org/event/bdf-2020-or-dance-workshop-or-aug-18-kathryn-posin/e293727
Wednesday, August 19
Oscar Buthelezi | African Fusion
South African Oscar Buthelezi is a choreographer and senior dancer with Johannesburg-based
Moving Into Dance. In 2016, he became the first African to win the prestigious Kurt Jooss International Award for Choreography for his work
Road. In 2019, his choreography won three awards at the 33rd International Competition for Choreographers in Hanover, Germany. Oscar will lead participants in his individualistic style of South African dance.
Register: https://www.classy.org/event/bdf-2020-or-dance-workshop-or-aug-19-oscar-buthelezi/e293734
Thursday, August 20
Allen Kaeja | Improvisation
Allen Kaeja, a Canadian film director and choreographer, entered the field of dance after nine years of wrestling and judo. He has created over 90 dance pieces since 1981 and choreographed 26 films. A co-artistic director of Toronto-based Kaeja d'Dance, Kaeja co-founded the CanAsian International Dance Festival. Allen will lead workshop participants in his multi-faceted style of improvisation.
Register: https://www.classy.org/event/bdf-2020-or-dance-workshop-or-aug-20-allen-kaeja/e293737
Saturday, August 22
Dolly Sfeir | Contemporary
Raised in Lebanon, Dolly Sfeir was awarded creative residencies at Jacob's Pillow, Abingdon Theater Company and twice with Mare Nostrum. Her work
hi are you like me won the Grand Prize at the 2019 McCallum Theater Choreography Festival. Her choreography has been presented at Alvin Ailey City Theater, LaGuardia Performing Arts Center and Actor's Fund, and at numerous festivals. She has worked with renowned artists such as Robert Moses and Kate Hutter. Dolly's workshop will explore various aspects of participants' creative processes leading into movement.
Register: https://www.classy.org/event/bdf-2020-or-dance-workshop-or-aug-22-dolly-sfeir/e293742
The Battery Dance Festival brings together 52 filmed performances including 28 premieres from 19 countries. Themed evenings include World and U.S. film Premieres from the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Japan and North America. The centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which recognized women's right to vote, serves as a focus for a program by women choreographers.
Works that focus on Black voices in dance, the resiliency of New York City and the Festival itself and a special program celebrating India's Independence Day round out the Festival.
Established in 1982, the Battery Dance Festival (BDF) represents New York City's longest-running free public dance festival and one of its most wide-ranging. Its annual live audience of over 12,000 will be multiplied many times over with the ability to attract viewers from the entire world this year.
"Constricted by the pandemic and uncertainties over how to safeguard both performers and audience members, we've decided to go virtual in our 39th year. In doing so, our curators have discovered a wealth of beautiful material on film, most of which has never been seen before by our audience. So let's celebrate silver linings and look forward to nine nights of rare and inspiring dance across a world of genres," said Battery Dance founder and Artistic Director Jonathan Hollander.
This year's featured artists include a curated selection of local dance companies as well as video dance makers from Belgium, Canada, Curaçao, France, Greece, Hungary, India, Iran, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, Netherlands, Palestinian Territories, Romania, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Switzerland, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States and Zimbabwe.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' as Tribute to John Lewis
Jennifer Hudson was one of the stars who took part in CBSa??s John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero TV special, which aired on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET....
Disney's Live-Action MULAN Will Be Released on Disney+ This September for an Extra Fee
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the release of Disney's live-action Mulan has now been delayed several times, but a new plan for its arrival has...
Check Out the Original Broadway Cast of HAMILTON's Latest Projects
What have the original cast members, ensemble members, swings, and standbys of Hamilton been up to lately? Check out their latest projects!...
VIDEO: On This Day, August 6- HAMILTON Opens On Broadway!
On this day in 2015, Hamilton officially opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers theater!...
Zach Braff Shares Tattoo Tribute to His Friend, Nick Cordero
Zach Braff is remembering his friend, the late Nick Cordero, in a special way. Tattoo artist Doctor Woo shared a photo of his depiction of Nick in Bul...
BREAKING: 2020 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Starring the Radio City Rockettes is Cancelled
MSG Entertainment has announced that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes has been cancelled due to the ...