Baryshnikov Arts Presents The World Premiere Of SHIFTING GROUND

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As part of its new 2024 Spring Season, Baryshnikov Arts presents Shifting Ground, a theatrical concert performed by Alexi Kenney and Xuan.

Violinist Alexi Kenney and new media artist Xuan combine their creative forces in an immersive multidisciplinary program that joins solo violin works from the 18th to 21st centuries with boundary-pushing projection art. Music by J. S. Bach and Nicola Matteis flows seamlessly into works by new voices such as Rafiq Bhatia and Angélica Negrón, as Xuan conjures immersive, imaginative landscapes on the themes of fracture and repair in response.

Shifting Ground continues the 2024 Spring Season, which includes newly commissioned projects including film, dance, music, visual art, opera, and puppetry. The new season builds on the organization's rich history as a multi-disciplinary, multi-platform haven for artistic freedom, and will take place at the Jerome Robbins Theater at Baryshnikov Arts, 450 W. 37th Street, NYC. Tickets are on sale now at baryshnikovarts.org.

About the Artists

Alexi Kenney is one of the most sought-after violinists of his generation, performing with some of the greatest orchestras of the world including those of Cleveland, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and Dallas, l'Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, and the Gulbenkian Orchestra. alexikenney.com

Xuan is a filmmaker, new media artist, and musician whose work traverses music and visuals and has been shown in galleries and festivals from Berlin and Zürich to Chicago and Hong Kong. xuanfilms.com

The world premiere of this immersive multidisciplinary program, combining violin and new media art, will take place on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 7 pm, with additional showings on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 7pm and Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 7 pm. Tickets are $35 + $4 fee and are available at baryshnikovarts.org.

About Baryshnikov Arts

Baryshnikov Arts, founded in 2005 by Mikhail Baryshnikov, is rooted in the belief that artists hold irreplaceable roles in our world, shaping perspectives, offering new approaches, and initiating crucial conversations in complex social, political, and cultural environments. Baryshnikov Arts supports extraordinary performers to experiment with unique artistic expression that asks audiences to view the world in new ways. We offer performance and commissioning opportunities, artist residencies, and more. President and Executive Director Sonja Kostich brings focus to cultivating and supporting new perspectives. With the recent rebrand of the organization in June 2023, Baryshnikov Arts expands its capacity to create multi-platform and collaborative havens for artistic expression, innovation, and freedom, further committing to elevating and sharing the stories of artists of diverse cultures and histories.