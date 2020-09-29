Barry Jenkins Will Direct THE LION KING Live Action Sequel

The director is best known for his Academy Award-winning work on "Moonlight."

Following the 2019 live-action remake, Disney has tapped Academy Award-winning director Barry Jenkins to helm the sequel to "The Lion King."

Jeff Nathanson wrote the script. No release date has yet been announced.

The film will reportedly center around Mufasa's origin story. The film is set on the African plain, and will continue the tradition of music that was a key part of the 1994 animated classic, the 2019 film and the blockbuster Broadway stage transfer.

"Helping my sister raise two young boys during the '90s, I grew up with these characters," Jenkins said. "Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true."

Jenkins won the Academy Award for directing "Moonlight," adapted from a play by Tarell Alvin McCraney. He also directed "If Beale Street Could Talk."

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Donald Glover, Alfre Woodard, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Andre, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Amy Sedaris and Chance the Rapper starred in the previous "Lion King" iteration.

