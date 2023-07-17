Ballet Hispánico Presents BHDOS: GUAJIRA New Victory Dance: Program D

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's largest Latinx cultural organization and one of America's Cultural Treasures, presents BHdos:Guajira as part of the New Victory Dance: Program D on August 3, 2023 at 7pm at The Duke on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios, 222 W 42nd Street, New York, NY, 10036. Tickets are $13 and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2253700®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newvictory.org%2Ftickets-and-events%2F2324-live-performance-new-victory-dance-program-a%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Ballet Hispánico presents BHdos: Guajira This ballet with a Latin beat is inspired by choreographer Pedro Ruiz's memories of his childhood in the Cuban countryside, reflecting both the beauty and the struggle of peasant life, set to a blend of Afro-Cuban and flamenco music.

Now in its 10th season! New Victory Dance celebrates the artistry and diversity of NYC dance with performances specifically curated for young audiences. Featuring a cross-section of internationally recognized New York City-based companies, New Victory Dance consists of three distinct programs each showcasing three unique dance companies. It's a full summer of dance for only $13 per ticket! The New Victory Theater opens new worlds to young people and families through extraordinary performances, education and engagement programs. Bringing kids to the arts and the arts to kids since 1995 as a project of the nonprofit New 42, the theater has become a standard-bearer of quality performing arts for young audiences in the United States.

Handpicked by Artistic Director Eduardo Vilaro, the talented dancers of Ballet Hispánico's Second Company form bridges: between the School of Dance and the professional Company, between Ballet Hispánico and the community, and between their own training and careers in dance. Performing some of Ballet Hispánico's most beloved repertory, BHdos dancers bring Latina/o/x cultures to diverse communities throughout the nation.

Ballet Hispánico is the largest Latinx/Latine/Hispanic cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico's three main programs, the Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships bring communities together to celebrate the multifaceted Hispanic diasporas. Ballet Hispánico's New York City headquarters provide the physical home and cultural heart for Latinx dance in the United States. It is a space that initiates new inclusive cultural conversations and explores the intersectionality of Latine cultures. The Ballet Hispánico mission opens a platform for new social dialogue, and nurtures and sees a community in its fullness. Through its exemplary artistry, distinguished training program, and deep-rooted community engagement, Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies Latine voices in the field. For over fifty years Ballet Hispánico has provided a place of honor for the omitted, overlooked, and othered. As it looks to the future, Ballet Hispánico is pushing the culture forward on issues of dance and Latine creative expression.