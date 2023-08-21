Ballet Hispánico Community Arts Partnerships to Present Latin Social Dance Experience at US Open Fan Week

Ballet Hispánico Community Arts Partnerships will offer a Latin Social Dance Experience as part of US Open Fan Week on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Celebrate the Latinx Immersive Experience with Ballet Hispánico while dancing to Latin beats. Full of energy and good music, this outdoor workshop is designed for the whole family, and it includes basic movements that everyone can enjoy and follow. Participants are welcome to bring their own partner, continue to dance solo, in a group, or dance with someone new! Learn the steps and reconnect with your loved ones and the vibes of New York City through the joy of dance.

US Open Fan Week, a predominately free week of activity, will begin with the start of the US Open Qualifying Tournament on August 22 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Each day of Fan Week will be anchored by a signature event that runs the gamut from tennis stars and legends to a food festival and a concert and includes the annual Arthur Ashe Kids' Day, the largest grassroots tennis event in the world.

Entry to the grounds is free each day of Fan Week, with the US Open Qualifying Tournament taking place from Tuesday, August 22, through Friday, August 25, on the field courts of the US Open. The 128-draw tournament determines the final 16 men and 16 women competitors to gain entry into the Main Draw of the US Open. The Main Draw begins on Monday, August 28.

Fans can also enjoy featured practices in Grandstand, Louis Armstrong Stadium and Arthur Ashe Stadium. Access is free to the featured practices, and fans can watch how the biggest stars in tennis prepare for a Grand Slam event.

Ballet Hispánico is the largest Latinx/Latine/Hispanic cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico's three main programs, the Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships bring communities together to celebrate the multifaceted Hispanic diasporas. Ballet Hispánico's New York City headquarters provide the physical home and cultural heart for Latinx dance in the United States. It is a space that initiates new inclusive cultural conversations and explores the intersectionality of Latine cultures. The Ballet Hispánico mission opens a platform for new social dialogue, and nurtures and sees a community in its fullness. Through its exemplary artistry, distinguished training program, and deep-rooted community engagement, Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies Latine voices in the field. For over fifty years Ballet Hispánico has provided a place of honor for the omitted, overlooked, and othered. As it looks to the future, Ballet Hispánico is pushing the culture forward on issues of dance and Latine creative expression.

Ballet Hispánico's Community Arts Partnerships engage and enrich communities through innovative experiences in dance and culture.