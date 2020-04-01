BYOB COMEDY CLUB Presents Interactive Musical Improv Comedy Worldwide
The cast of EIGHT IS NEVER ENOUGH Improv comedy has been performing in Times Square and touring nationwide since 2002. Now, in conjunction with the Broadway Comedy Club, they offer a new series of online comedy shows. CLICK HERE for more details and registration options.
Every Thursday a group of comics will get together for an invited private audience. Everyone will enjoy a toast at 8pm. Then, the audience will be asked to hide their videos (STOP VIDEO function on ZOOM) and mute themselves as the comics take over. All are welcomed to add their two cents via the chat function, especially for shows by the short form troupe that offers skits and songs improvised based on your suggestions. Join in for a final good night toast at the end of the show!
Every comedian in the world is offering podcasts and videos of comedy on YouTube, Instagram and other platforms. After doing a private corporate event online, the troupe realized the missing element, a live audience.
The troupe was hired by an international data firm to present two shows weekly to a live audience around the world via ZOOM.
Immediately following the first event, the BYOB Comedy Club was formed.
Walt Frasier, one of the founders of EIGHT IS NEVER ENOUGH (as seen on Billions, Blue Bloods, Royal Pains, Letterman etc), brought his class program online as soon as New York City shut down the clubs over two weeks ago. 40+ students log on every week to share original stand-up comedy, play some improv games and just chat.
Frasier adds, "I created the BYOB Comedy Club concept to fill a much needed social interaction and create jobs for NYC artists".
All of the performers will be paid professionals.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today we've got Lin-Manuel Miranda singing from HAMILTON!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt and the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'You Will Be Found' on James Corden's HOMEFEST
Last night, CBS presented HOMEFEST: James Corden's LATE LATE SHOW SPECIAL, hosted by James Corden. One of the performers was Ben Platt, who joined the... (read more)
Actor David Schramm Has Passed Away At Age 73
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that David Schramm has passed away. Schramm was a founding member of The Acting Company. The company's Margot Harl... (read more)
PBS Streams Shows From Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances Series For Free
PBS has unlocked a selection of its shows and concerts in its Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances series, for a limited time.... (read more)
VIDEO: West End PHANTOM Orchestra Records 'All I Ask Of You' Response to Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber has been bringing beautiful music to us all from his home during these times of social distancing. ... (read more)
Update: Adam Schlesinger is in a Medically Induced Coma After Contracting COVID-19
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, reports have been circulating that Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger is in a medicall... (read more)