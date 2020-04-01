BYOB COMEDY CLUB Presents Interactive Musical Improv Comedy Worldwide

The cast of EIGHT IS NEVER ENOUGH Improv comedy has been performing in Times Square and touring nationwide since 2002. Now, in conjunction with the Broadway Comedy Club, they offer a new series of online comedy shows. CLICK HERE for more details and registration options.

Every Thursday a group of comics will get together for an invited private audience. Everyone will enjoy a toast at 8pm. Then, the audience will be asked to hide their videos (STOP VIDEO function on ZOOM) and mute themselves as the comics take over. All are welcomed to add their two cents via the chat function, especially for shows by the short form troupe that offers skits and songs improvised based on your suggestions. Join in for a final good night toast at the end of the show!

Every comedian in the world is offering podcasts and videos of comedy on YouTube, Instagram and other platforms. After doing a private corporate event online, the troupe realized the missing element, a live audience.

The troupe was hired by an international data firm to present two shows weekly to a live audience around the world via ZOOM.

Immediately following the first event, the BYOB Comedy Club was formed.

Walt Frasier, one of the founders of EIGHT IS NEVER ENOUGH (as seen on Billions, Blue Bloods, Royal Pains, Letterman etc), brought his class program online as soon as New York City shut down the clubs over two weeks ago. 40+ students log on every week to share original stand-up comedy, play some improv games and just chat.

Frasier adds, "I created the BYOB Comedy Club concept to fill a much needed social interaction and create jobs for NYC artists".

All of the performers will be paid professionals.





