BWW TV: WAITRESS West End launch

BroadwayWorld UK attended the West End press launch of Waitress the musical at Ronny Scott's Jazz Bar ahead of the show opening next year. Watch the video below!

Following on from its Broadway success the smash hit musical Waitress will begin preview performances on 8 February ahead of its official opening night on 7 March at London's Adelphi Theatre. Book tickets here!

Currently playing its third year on Broadway, Waitress will bring with it an all-female lead creative team - a West End musical first.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress was the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.



Jamie Body spoke to Sara Bareilles and got a sneak peek at some of the songs in the show. Watch the video below!

Related Articles

From This Author