BWW TV: Richard Jay-Alexander Chats with Olivier & Tony Award Winner Frances Ruffelle About LES MIZ and So Much More!

BroadwayWorld is proud to bring you an exclusive conversation between two legends - London's Frances Ruffelle (now a New Yorker) and Broadway's Richard Jay-Alexander. Both of these longtime pros share a very special experience, being part of the legendary history of LES MISERABLES. The two friends got together on the stage of THE GREEN ROOM 42 in the heart of midtown Manhattan, where Jay-Alexander had just seen her show, Frances Ruffelle LIVEs IN NEW YORK. There were no rules and nothing "off-limits" as neither of them prepared or pre-discussed what they would talk about, prior to walking into the venue on a recent hot New York afternoon. It's very informative and just as entertaining. Ruffelle's final show of the season is Saturday, June 23rd at 7:00 P.M.

A sold-out hit since its debut in the fall of 2017, the show encompasses Broadway, Piaf, French 60s pop, and American chart hits. It features an updated version of "On My Own," Ruffelle's signature number from the original Les Miserables, in addition to a song cut from the original French production. The evening also includes selections from Michael LaChiusa's The Wild Party, in which she starred as Queenie in the show's recent acclaimed U.K. Premiere.

For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

