BWW TV: Christian Slater & More Discuss GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

David Mamet's trailblazing modern classic Glengarry Glen Ross, directed by Sam Yates, runs at the Playhouse Theatre in London's West End until 3 February, 2018 - read our review. The production stars Christian Slater, Robert Glenister, Kris Marshall, Stanley Townsend and Don Warrington.

At a time of fierce debate about the American Dream and what it represents, Glengarry Glen Ross is a lacerating satire for modern society, highlighting how economic austerity can affect the morality and greed of individuals under financial pressure.

Pitched in a high-stakes competition against each other, four increasingly desperate employees will do anything, legal or otherwise, to sell the most real estate. As time and luck start to run out, the mantra is simple: close the deal and you've won a Cadillac; blow the lead and you're f****d.

Watch the cast and creative team discuss Glengarry Glen Ross below!

Video by Jamie Body for BroadwayWorld

