BWW TV: BroadwayHD Brings SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES to Streaming Service to Celebrate Pride Month, Watch Trailer Here

Last week, to celebrate Pride Month, BroadwayHD brought Del Shores' Southern Baptist Sissies to the streaming service. An award-winning play starring Leslie Jordan, Willam Belli and Emerson Collins who narrates the story of four gay boys who are rife with conflict as they navigate their identities through the web of disapproving religious figures in their community.

Check out the trailer for SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES below!

Southern Baptist Sissies is set in Texas and focuses on four boys who are gay growing up in the Southern Baptist Church. Conflict brews as the boys battle between their identity and the teachings of their church.

Emerson Collins plays the lead role as Mark, who serves as narrator and openly questions the religion that disavows his sexuality preference, contrasted against Willam Belli's role as Benny, who becomes a drag queen entertainer fully embracing his true identity.

Supporting performances from hard-drinking Odette (Dale Dickey) and barfly Peanut (Leslie Jordan) off-set the melodrama with humorous retellings of their lives at a gay bar.

Since launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway-caliber productions to theater fans all over the world. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering Broadway to all through an unprecedented theater experience.

In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of over 190 theater productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes - or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!





Related Articles