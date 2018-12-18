BWW TV: Andrea McArdle Gives a Sneak Peek of Sondheim/Hamlisch Show at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Andrea McArdle and Donna McKechnie, two of Broadways most endearing leading ladies, who starred in two of Broadway's most iconic shows (Annie and A Chorus Line) will bring their ever vibrant talent and personal connection to this celebration of two of Americas most beloved musical theatre composers: Stephen Sondheim and Marvin Hamlisch. The duo will come to Feinstein's/54 Below on January 1-5, 2019.

Opening with Sondheim's "Another Hundred People" from Company, Andrea and Donna take the audience on a musical journey as they share personal stories and this collection of wonderful songs, finally looking back on the life they have chosen with Hamlisch's "What I Did For Love" from A Chorus Line.

Other shows represented in this evening include A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, Follies, A Little Night Music, and They're Playing Our Song. Also expect songs from films including The Way We Were, Ice Castles, and The Entertainer. It will be a night of legendary songs performed by these favorite Broadway leading ladies who were there!

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style.

Below, watch as McArdle previews "Broadway Baby" from the upcoming show!

