BWW Readers Sound Off About Why They Love Theatre!

It's time to celebrate all things theatre because yesterday was Love Theatre Day! To get in the spirit, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to let us know what made them fall in love with theatre. We've now gathered some of the standout responses from both onstage and offstage Broadway lovers, with answers ranging from theatre's acceptance of everyone to casts becoming family and beyond. See the huge impact that theatre can have by checking out all of the answers below!

@bortz1128 on Instagram - "Theater gave me a place to be 100% uniquely me. It gave me safe space, a second home."

@sheridanmelia99 on Instagram - "The acceptance that this community has!"

It's the only place I felt like belonged. - Rick Ross (@TopGunz01) November 21, 2019

@gay_in_sakaar on Instagram - "The amazing theatre people that became my family when I joined theatre"

@notabbyyoung on Instagram - "It lets me escape time for a bit and it brings others joy"

@lil_bales on Instagram - "Theater is my passion. As soon as I step out on stage, all of my problems seem to disappear."

@tyler.gevas on Instagram - "Super big dance breaks!!"

@a.klein01 on Instagram. "Immediately feeling at home once I step into any theatre!"

@cutieeyes2 on Instagram - "It's impossible to pick just one thing! Every single aspect of it is wonderful, exciting, and great!"

@gracecoldico8 on Instagram - "I love the feeling of pretending to be someone else for a while"

@audreybettt on Instagram - "being able to tell/watch a live storytelling is just so beautiful"

@ellaphant257 on Instagram - "Literally everything"

@anasofiaportillo13 on Instagram - "I love the costumes, the songs, the actors and the dancing. Everything in general."

@yaniverrijken on Instagram - "The memories that you make with other cast members and just the magic of the theatre itself"

@brianna_lynn_josephs on Instagram - "Because I can be transported into a different world whether I'm onstage or watching a show"

@ilovenewsiesalot on Instagram - "It's accepting to EVERYONE"

@sarahdoesgaminginsta on Instagram - "I love classic works of storytelling and writing. That's why I got into theatre."

I love the community you form from being in productions, and also seeing them as well. when you are in a theater, you are interwoven with everyone else who came to watch that certain piece. you feel emotions as one, laugh as one, cry as one. same goes for performing too. - cara || 70 (@ev3nhansen) November 20, 2019

@benjkgpiper16 on Instagram - "I really love how so many people can come together to tell a story all as one. It's amazing to me!"

@cooky175 on Instagram - "I love that theatre is a community."

@charlotte_may_c on Instagram - "The pure talent that everyone involved with theater possesses"

@laura_anne_johnson on Instagram - "I love the deep connections you form with your fellow cast ad crew and with the audience."

I love theatre because it gives me a chance to step outside my world!

Theatre makes people happy, even if we are sobbing after shows like Miss Saigon. That's another part of why I love it! - anexcitablehistorybuff (@anexcitablehis1) November 21, 2019

@apatheticvirtuoso on Instagram - "The confidence I feel while being on stage!!"

@eva_spall on Instagram - "I think you can 'change for good' cuz you constantly put ourself in someone's shoes"

@dollywhale on Instagram - "I love when the audience react without thinking - jaws dropping, gasps, laughter!"

@savannah_leigh_ on Instagram - "the community!!"

We love theatre because it gives our students life, discipline, and joy. There's nothing like seeing our acting and tech students grow into theatre professionals. ?? - Pacific Conservatory Theatre (@TheatrePcpa) November 20, 2019

@elinielcosplay on Instagram - "The way it lets me feel like someone else someplace else"

@peter_pan_zhong on Instagram - "Live theatre brings people together. There are so many who will say theatre is collaborative!"





Related Articles