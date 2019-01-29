BWW Poll: What JAGGED LITTLE PILL Number Are You Most Excited For?

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the American Repertory Theater's acclaimed production of Jagged Little Pill is officially transferring to Broadway this fall! With the huge catalogue of Alanis Morissette songs that this show includes, we want to hear which one you're most excited to see portrayed on stage! Let us know in the poll below!

With the announcement that @jaggedmusical is coming to Broadway this fall, we want to know what @Alanis song you're most looking forward to seeing on stage! - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) January 29, 2019

Jagged Little Pill is directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin) and features an original story by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully), music by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette and six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard, and lyrics by Morissette. Movement Direction and Choreography is by Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui ("Apesh*t" by The Carters; BeyoncÃ© at The Grammys 2017) and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot).

JAGGED LITTLE PILL is an exhilarating new musical inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name. The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family; but when the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the veneer, or defiantly facing truths about themselves and the world around them. "Urgent, wildly entertaining, and wickedly funny in all the right places"(The Boston Globe), this original story is ignited by Morissette's groundbreaking music - including such hits as "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic" - as well as songs newly written for the stage. Hailed by The New York Times as "a big-hearted musical that breaks the mold," Jagged Little Pill inspires audiences to look within, speak out, and connect.

