BWW Exclusive: Watch Nina West's Halloween Parody of 'Hello' from THE BOOK OF MORMON

Nina West and some of her closest friends are ready to go ring door bells and say "Hello" for Trick or Treat this year as they perform a spoof to the Book of Mormon the Musical opening song of the same title. Give me candy, PLEASE!

Watch the hilarious parody below!

The video features Nina West, Jamz Dean, Chase Kuhn, Bianca Debonair, Gretta Goodbottom, Mikayla Denise, Bianna Reyonce, Brittany Mollett, and Lady Mercury, with choreography by Lady Mercury.

Today, drag superstar Nina West launches her new Halloween Variety Show HEELS OF HORROR in partnership with LGBTQ charity Equitas Health. This 3-episode series, which is released on demand through VIMEO, was filmed at the historic Lincoln theater in Columbus, OH and features Nina performing a mix of spooky holiday classics and Pop hits with a full live band (Greta Goodbottom and the Skeleton Crew) as well as music videos and a few special surprises along the way.

Get tickets for the special here.

